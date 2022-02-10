Grandfather Ranger District planning to conduct 677-acre prescribed burn on Friday, February 11

NEBO, NC (February 10, 2022) – The Grandfather Ranger District is planning to conduct a 677-acre prescribed burn Friday, February 11 in Caldwell County. The burn is located in the Crawely Branch unit located directly West of Collettsville, NC.

The goal of this prescribed burn is to reduce fuels within the understory of the forest to help reduce the risk of wildfires.

All prescribed burns are thoroughly planned and analyzed by a team of specialists to ensure that wildlife, fisheries, rare plants and historic sites are not harmed. Habitat for a variety of wildlife species can be improved through carefully planned and executed prescribed burns. Regular burns promote the growth of plants that provide food for wildlife including important game animals such as deer and wild turkey.

