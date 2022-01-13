Grandfather Ranger District 2022 Seasonal Road Closures

NEBO, NC (January 12, 2022) — The Grandfather Ranger District of the Pisgah National Forest has implemented seasonal road closures on roads listed below. Closing roads to motorized vehicles seasonally helps reduce road maintenance costs. It also reduces wildlife disturbance so they can conserve energy while food is scarce. During long bouts of adverse weather, additional roads may be closed to protect public safety.

The following roads and recreation areas close January 2 through April 1, 2022:

Curtis Creek Campground and Road (FSR 482)

New Ginger Cake (FSR 496)

Thunder Hole (FSR 4071)

Steels Creek (FSR 228)

Lost Cove (FSR 464A)

The following roads close January 2 through September 1, 2022:

Dobson Knob (FSR 106) – western half of the road at the second gate

Pearcy Creek (FSR 4101)

Carrol Creek (FSR 4096)

The following recreation areas and associated roads close January 6 through April 1, 2022:

Brown Mountain OHV Area (FSR 299)

Table Rock Picnic Area (FSR 99)

The following roads remain closed to motorized traffic due to storm damage:

Schoolhouse Ridge (FSR 4068)

Jarrett Creek (FSR 4030)

Marks Mountain (FSR 451)

Big Chestnut (FSR 198)

Craig Creek / Mortimer-Piedmont (FSR 982)

Old House Gap (FSR 192) is also closed for resource protection and maintenance

On all Forest Service roads, emergency closures due to weather or resource conditions can occur at any time. For current road conditions and status, contact the Grandfather Ranger District at 828-652-2144 Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

