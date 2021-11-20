Grandfather Mountain raising funds for first-responder equipment on #GivingTuesday

LINVILLE, NC (November 19, 2021) — With Black Friday and Cyber Monday dominating the retail holiday forefront, Grandfather Mountain is encouraging folks to make a slight altitude adjustment.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation will celebrate #GivingTuesday, a global, social media-based movement intended to harness the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and celebrate generosity worldwide.

This year, the foundation is raising funds to support the purchase of new first-responder equipment to better serve the hundreds of thousands of guests who visit Grandfather Mountain annually.

“Our staff members are committed to providing a safe experience for guests, and many of them are trained first responders,” said H Patton, natural resource management specialist for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the Linville, N.C., nature park. “If a guest has an accident or a health-related emergency, Grandfather Mountain staff are often the first ones to respond to the scene of the incident, and we continue to support emergency personnel once they arrive.”

As a first responder, Patton said one of his most important tools is an automated external defibrillator, or AED, a portable device designed to treat people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

“This year, you have the opportunity to be part of our emergency response team by donating to help us purchase two new AEDs,” Patton said. “On #GivingTuesday, your gift could help us save a life in the event of an emergency.”

On #GivingTuesday, Grandfather is aiming to raise $3,000 to purchase the equipment. If more is raised, the extra funds will help replace AEDs currently in use on the mountain.

“As a nonprofit, the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation uses donations to protect the living treasures on the mountain and keep it beautiful for generations to come,” Patton said. “And we want to do the same for guests, meaning we want to keep them safe and keep their experience at Grandfather Mountain as enjoyable as possible.”

To donate on #GivingTuesday, or even now, visit www.grandfather.com/givingtuesday.

