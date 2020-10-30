Grandfather Mountain offers ‘Secret Season’ passes

LINVILE, NC (October 29, 2020) — The turn in the temperature signals a new season on Grandfather Mountain — and the return of a bargain allowing unlimited access to the park for six months.

The Secret Season Pass allows holders unlimited, six-month access to the park November 2020 through April 2021.

An individual Secret Season Pass costs $35 for adults — less than the price of two regular tickets. A child’s Secret Season Pass (ages 4 to 12) is $20. A group pass, good for up to six people traveling in the same vehicle, sells for $100 and pays for itself on the first visit.

The pass allows guests to experience the wonders of Grandfather Mountain without the bustle of spring, summer and fall.

“Whether your interest is snapping shots of snow-dusted evergreens, sipping soup or hot cocoa from Mildred’s Grill or just savoring the solitude, the Secret Season Pass is the most affordable way to do it,” said Frank Ruggiero, director of marketing and communications for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the Linville, N.C., nature preserve.

Starting Nov. 1, Secret Season passes will be available online at www.grandfather.com/secretseason, at the Grandfather Mountain Entrance Gate or by calling 828-733-4337. The passes are valid from Nov. 1, 2020 through April 30, 2021.

“Grandfather Mountain becomes a veritable winter wonderland during the colder months,” Ruggiero said. “Rime ice coats the Mile High Swinging Bridge, the otters frolic on their frozen pond, and the mountain itself feels extraordinarily peaceful.”

Grandfather Mountain is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day in winter, weather permitting, except Thanksgiving and Christmas. During times of inclement weather, park opening is delayed until all roads and paths can be cleared of snow and ice. As such, those planning a trip are encouraged to contact the park’s entrance gate before booking their visit to confirm the day’s conditions.

Due to COVID-19, Grandfather Mountain is requiring guests to book their visit in advance by visiting www.grandfather.com.

The not-for-profit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, call 800-468-7325, or visit www.grandfather.com to plan a trip.