Grandfather Mountain is hiring for 2022 and beyond

LINVILLE, NC (February 16, 2022) – Grandfather Mountain is inviting folks to take their careers to new heights — literally.

The Linville, N.C.-based nonprofit nature park is hiring across its various departments for the 2022 season and beyond, offering mountains of opportunities for job- and career-seekers.

Aside from being one of the most scenic workplaces in the world, Grandfather Mountain has a mile-high list of employment perks: Competitive pay; a friendly, family environment; free access to approximately 20 area attractions, including destinations in Western North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia; employee discounts and more.

And this spring, as the park unveils a major expansion in its all-new Conservation Campus and Wilson Center for Nature Discovery, employees will also have opportunity for career growth.

Under construction since fall 2019, the Wilson Center will nearly double the size of Grandfather’s current Nature Museum with 10,000 square feet of education space, including state-of-the-art museum exhibits, three classrooms, restoration of the ADA-accessible auditorium, enhanced food service facilities to allow for catering and serving educational groups, and expanded capacity for hosting conferences, seminars, receptions and community events.

Outside the center, guests will enjoy new outdoor learning spaces, including an amphitheater with terraced seating and a pavilion, as well as a botanical garden.

As such, the park is seeking staff for its slate of expanded programming and experiences for guests, while creating entirely new positions to assist with special events and more.

“Grandfather Mountain is unlike any other place I’ve worked,” said Jesse Pope, president and executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the park. “What’s fun is when you look around, you see coworkers who’ve been here for decades. It’s apparent that this is a place that takes very good care of its employees, and it makes work fun — and meaningful.

“Being an employee at Grandfather Mountain, you really feel like you’re striving to achieve a mission.”

As a nonprofit, Grandfather Mountain strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain.

“It’s more than a job,” Pope added. “It’s a calling. People who are fortunate enough to call this their workplace realize it’s a pretty meaningful opportunity.”

Grandfather Mountain is extending such opportunities for positions in numerous departments, most of them seasonal unless otherwise noted. Seasonal employment typically runs from April through October or early November, and applicants of all ages, including high school and college students, are welcome to apply now.

Positions are available in the following departments:

Entrance Gate

Facilities Management

Food and Beverage

Maintenance

Marketing (full-time)

Natural Resource Management

Operations

Retail

To learn more and apply, visit www.grandfather.com/jobs.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, call (800) 468-7325, or visit www.grandfather.com to plan a trip.

