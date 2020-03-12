Grandfather Mountain hosts free environmental educator workshops

LINVILLE, NC (March 11, 2020) — Grandfather Mountain invites educators to take advantage of its classroom in the clouds — for free.

In 2020, the nonprofit nature preserve in Linville, N.C., will again offer a series of free environmental educator certification programs.

“This is an opportunity to learn and have fun, while earning your certification as an environmental educator in North Carolina,” said Amy Renfranz, director of education for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the park.

Grandfather is offering credits for Criteria I, II and III programs, and courses include complimentary admission to the park for attendees.

The workshops will take place at Grandfather Mountain and will include some walking, so participants are encouraged to bring appropriate footwear and be prepared for inclement weather. Attendees are also asked to bring their own lunch, although there is a restaurant on site in the park’s nature museum.

Each course is limited to 25 participants, and registration is required. To register, visit www.grandfather.com.

The courses are as follows:

Methods of Teaching Environmental Education

March 24-25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (both days)

This 10-hour workshop will help prepare participants from a variety of educational backgrounds in both the formal and non-formal sectors to use exemplary Environmental Education teaching methods. Participants will learn about a variety of teaching techniques, methods and instructional strategies, and the workshop will include multiple interactive components.

This is a required workshop for all N.C. Environmental Education Certification candidates who enrolled in the program after Jan. 1, 2009, as Criteria I credit. This workshop may also count for Continuing Education for those educators who are already certified.

To register, visit grandfather.com/event/methods-of-teaching-environmental-education-3/.

Project WILD Educator Workshop

June 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Project WILD is a K-12 interdisciplinary conservation and environmental education program emphasizing wildlife. All participants will receive the Project WILD activity guide and earn six hours of Criteria I credit toward their N.C. Environmental Education Certification (or 0.6 CEUs). A homework option will be available to earn up to 10 hrs. or 1.0 CEU.

To register, visit grandfather.com/event/project-wild-educator-workshop-2/.

All About Elk Educator Workshop

Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This workshop will focus on elk in North Carolina. A majority of the workshop will be spent learning about the life history and current research on elk, as well as activities that can be incorporated into educational programs. Information on how to coexist with elk will be provided. Participants will also tour the wildlife habitats at Grandfather Mountain with Grandfather Mountain staff to observe elk up close. The workshop provides six hours of Criteria II or III credit toward the N.C. Environmental Education Certification, or 0.6 CEU credit.

To register, visit grandfather.com/event/all-about-elk-workshop/.

And More

For more information, email jcaveny@grandfather.com, or visit www.grandfather.com.

The not-for-profit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, call 800-468-7325, or visit www.grandfather.com to plan a trip.