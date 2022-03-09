Grandfather Mountain February 2022 Weather Report     

LINVILLE, NC (March 8, 2022) – February 2022 saw average winter weather on Grandfather Mountain, according to data recorded at the park’s official National Weather Service reporting stations.

The coldest day recorded last month, Feb. 5, saw a temperature of 8° Fahrenheit, with a wind chill of -20.2. The lowest temperature ever observed on Grandfather Mountain in the month of February (not counting wind chill) was -19° on Feb. 25, 1967.

The warmest temperature recorded last month was 57° on Feb. 24, seven degrees shy of the mountain’s record February high of 64°, observed Feb. 22, 1977, and Feb. 15 and 16, 1989.

The average high temperature for February 2022 was 41.3°, with an average low of 25.7°, for a mean of 33.5 °.

On Feb. 19, the weather station near the Mile High Swinging Bridge recorded a wind gust of 83.4 mph, along with a sustained wind speed of 73.3 mph. The station noted six days in February with wind gusts higher than 60 mph. The highest gust ever recorded on Grandfather Mountain was 124 mph, observed Feb. 25, 2019.

The station reported 6.07 inches of precipitation in February 2022, while observations recorded near the park’s Nature Museum saw 5.65 inches. Precipitation is also measured at the latter location, as high winds can make it difficult to record accurate observations at the top.

The mountain’s rainiest February was recorded in 1998, when 13.2 inches were observed near the bridge. The driest February on record was observed in 1968, when .81 of an inch was recorded.

The park counted 16 total days of precipitation for February 2022, seven days short of the record 23 days in 1964 and 1986. The rainiest day last month was Feb. 4, when 1.36 inches were recorded at the top. The rainiest day on record for February was Feb. 2, 1965, when the weather station observed 4.7 inches.

Weather Reporting

The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation records and reports data in two different ways:

The park maintains an automated weather station at the top of the Mile High Swinging Bridge. The N.C. State Climate Office assists the foundation in calibrating the machines and ensuring overall accuracy of data.

Grandfather Mountain has been an active member of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Cooperative Observer Program since 1955 by reporting daily temperature, precipitation and weather events from locations near the Mile High Swinging Bridge and the Nature Museum.

