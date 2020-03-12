Grace Chapel Fire Department March BBQ Postponed

GRANITE FALLS, NC (March 12, 2020) — On behalf of the command staff and membership of the Grace Chapel Fire Department we send out this message to inform the community and our social media followers that the March 20/21, 2020 BBQ is being delayed.

This delay is due to the continued spread and outbreak of the Coronavirus in the US. Here in North Carolina at the time of this press release there are only 12 reported cases with only 1 being confirmed as of the information we received today in a briefing.