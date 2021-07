Grace Chapel Convenience Site To Close for Repairs

GRANITE FALLS, NC (July 1, 2021) — The Grace Chapel Convenience Site will be closed for repairs July 5-10.

The site will reopen on Monday, July 12, at 7 a.m.

Residents who need to dispose of solid waste or recyclables can find a list of convenience sites and their operating hours at www.caldwellcountync.org/convenience-centers.