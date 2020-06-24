Governor Mandates Masks Statewide (Caldwell County Schools Issues Guidance)

LENOIR, NC (June 24, 2020) — In response to Governor Roy Cooper’s 3:00 p.m. press conference, NCDHHS released new requirements and guidance that directly impact public schools. The StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit (K-12) FAQs-LAST UPDATED JUNE 24, 2020 follows the Governor’s mandate to require face masks to be worn in public. Cooper’s latest order takes effect at 5 p.m. Friday, June 26.

Face coverings must be worn by students and staff inside school buildings, and anywhere on school grounds, including outside (if within 6 feet of someone)

According to the requirements for the user of face coverings and masks prepared by the NC Department of Health and Human Services, people must wear face coverings when in public places, indoor or outdoor, where physical distancing of six (6) feet from other people who are not members of the same household or residence is not possible. This includes public schools.

Masks are now required for all school staff and adult visitors, and all middle and high school students inside school buildings, and anywhere on school grounds, including outside when they are or may be within 6 feet of another person, unless the person (or family member, for a student) states that an exception applies. They will also be required while traveling on buses or other transportation vehicles.

Cloth face coverings remain strongly encouraged for elementary school students, if appropriate for that child, but are not required for them.

Cloth face coverings should not be placed on:

• Anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious.

• Anyone who is incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the face covering without assistance.

• Anyone who cannot tolerate a cloth face covering due to developmental, medical or behavioral health needs.

Click here for more information on NCDHHS guidance on face coverings.