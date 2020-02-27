Governor Declares Reward for information on Vandalism to Hickory Police Department Parking Lot

HICKORY, NC (February 27, 2020) — On February 26, 2020 Hickory police received a proclamation from the office of North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. The proclamation declared that the State is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the vandalism discovered in the Hickory Police Department.

On February 14, 2020 Hickory Police discovered over fifty black ½” metal tacks located in private and public parking entrances of the police department. The tacks caused damage to twenty police and at least ten civilian vehicles.

This crime not only caused extensive damage, but also potentially put public safety at risk.

This investigation is on-going and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Hickory Police at 828-328-5551 or Investigator Tammy Johnson at 528-261-2619 or tjohnson@hickorync.gov.