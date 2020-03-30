Governor Cooper Signs Executive Order to Get Equipment to Healthcare Workers, Schools, Local Governments

RALEIGH, NC (March 30, 2020) — Today, Governor Roy Cooper signed Executive Order No. 122 to help schools and local governments access state surplus property to help bridge gaps during the response to COVID-19. The Order also provides transfer or donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) that state government may have and not need.

“This crisis has created hardships for so many, but this Executive Order can help students and local governments with the equipment they need,” said Governor Cooper. “This order helps speed more personal protection equipment to frontline healthcare workers. In addition, it allows local governments and students to get other equipment they may need.”

By request, surplus property including computers owned by the state may be requested by governments and school districts, and the state will supply them to try to bridge the digital divide during school closures.

The Order went into effect today. Read the full order here.

Make sure the information you are getting about COVID-19 is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. For more information, please visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus, which includes daily updates on positive COVID-19 test results in North Carolina.