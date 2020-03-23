Governor Cooper Extends School Closure Date To May; Orders Group Limit To 50 People
Wednesday, March 25, 2020
CLOSE-CONTACT BUSINESSES CLOSED
- Bingo Parlors, including Bingo sites operated by charitable organizations
- Bowling Alleys
- Indoor Exercise Facilities (e.g. gyms, yoga studios, martial arts facilities, indoor trampoline and rock-climbing facilities)
- Health Clubs
- Indoor Pools
- Live Performance Venues
- Movie Theaters
- Skating Rinks
- Spas
- Sweepstakes Lounges
- Video game arcades
- Barber Shops
- Beauty Salons (including waxing and hair removal centers)
- Hair Salons
- Nail Salons/Manicure/Pedicure Providers
- Massage Parlors
- Tattoo Parlors
Grocery stores and restaurants providing takeout and delivery will remain open. Additionally, Governor Cooper reminded North Carolinians to show restraint in buying groceries and supplies.
“I know today’s orders cause hardship for a lot of people. I do not treat these decisions lightly,” added Governor Cooper. “We have made them in the interest of health and safety.”
SCHOOL DEADLINE EXTENDED, EDUCATION LEADERSHIP TO BUILD PLAN FOR EDUCATION
The May 15 school closure date is based on current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As the situation in North Carolina evolves, more may be needed. Governor Cooper has asked the State Board to collaborate with the Department of Public Instruction and legislators to:
- develop a plan to ensure access to a quality education for students through the remainder of the school year.
- provide students with remote learning while school buildings are closed.
- ensure that all school employees – including janitors, bus drivers, teaching assistants and cafeteria workers — will work in safe environments and be paid.
MEDICAL VOLUNTEERS, SUPPLIES NEEDED
Also Monday, Cooper highlighted the need for medical and health care workers and urged qualified, available professionals to volunteer by signing up at ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus. Already more than 300 people have volunteered.
Specifically, the Governor highlighted the need for doctors and nurses, pharmacy, imaging and respiratory care, and facility maintenance and administrative support workers.
Critical supplies and equipment like masks, gloves, and gowns are low. Governor Cooper is convening North Carolina’s top manufacturers to explore transitioning production lines to start making these critical supplies.
The full order is available HERE.
Make sure the information you are getting about COVID-19 is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. For more information, please visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus, which includes daily updates on positive COVID-19 test results in North Carolina.
Press Release from the office of North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper