Governor Cooper Extends School Closure Date To May; Orders Group Limit To 50 People

RALEIGH, NC ( March 23, 2020) — Today, Governor Roy Cooper ordered tighter limits on gatherings and extended school closures statewide to May 15, 2020. The order also closed some businesses that require close social interaction and limited visitors to long-term care centers.

The Executive Order’s effective date will be

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

“Each and every choice we are making is intended to flatten the curve and provide our health care system the ability to treat the sickest patients in the coming months. This is what we need to do to slow the spread of this illness and protect the health and safety of North Carolinians,” Governor Cooper said.

Also Monday, the Governor’s request for a major disaster declaration for North Carolina was received by FEMA. This specifically requested Individual Assistance, Crisis Counseling Program, Disaster Unemployment Assistance, Small Business Administration Disaster Assistance and more.

50-PLUS MEMBER GATHERINGS BANNED;

CLOSE-CONTACT BUSINESSES CLOSED

Today’s announcement prioritized social distancing by lowering the threshold on large gatherings to ban crowds of more than 50 people. To stay consistent with this number, it will require certain businesses to close, including: