Google provides Chromebooks to Covid-19 patients at Caldwell UNC Health Care

LENOIR, NC (January 15, 2021) — Google in Lenoir recently provided several Chromebook laptops for use of Covid-19 patients at Caldwell UNC Health Care. The laptops allow patients to visit virtually with friends and family during their hospital stay. Staff began noticing the need for the communication tools as the holiday season approached. A request was sent to Google and they said yes. Caldwell UNC Health Care is appreciative of Google’s good neighbor generosity and understanding the importance of communication in such difficult circumstances.