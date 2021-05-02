Go Beyond the Expected: Become a Caldwell Hospice VolunTEEN!

LENOIR, NC (April 30, 2021) — Are you a high school student looking for an opportunity to make a difference? Do you have the compassionate spirit needed to be a companion for someone’s journey? Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care* is hosting a virtual training in June for high school students who are interested in becoming hospice VolunTEENs. This training will be held Tuesday, June 15, from 8:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., and Thursday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. via Zoom video conferencing. To reserve a spot in the Zoom training, participants must complete an application at www.caldwellhospice.org/give-volunteer.

VolunTEENs are vital to Caldwell Hospice. They come to us from diverse backgrounds and fill a variety of needs. Some work directly with residents at long-term care facilities or patients in our patient care units; others assist with office work, maintain our grounds, and perform a multitude of other tasks to support our organization. Each one is unique, but they all have one desire in common—to make a difference.

To become a VolunTEEN, one must:

be a high school student

have permission of a parent/guardian

be willing to commit 25 volunteer hours a year

complete a TB test

have transportation

complete an application and pre-training interview

complete our 12-hour VolunTEEN training

For more information, or to obtain an application, contact Volunteer Support Specialist Crystal Burch at 828.754.0101 or volsupport@caldwellhospice.org. Applications are also available from VolunTEEN club sponsors in Caldwell County high schools. Only 35 positions are available. Applications are due by June 1, 2021.

*On May 1, 2021, Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care and Burke Hospice and Palliative Care integrated to form one organization. The vision of the two like-minded community-owned hospice and palliative medicine providers is to have a greater impact on serious illness and end-of-life care in the communities served. They couldn’t be more excited to reveal their new name on June 1, 2021!