Girl Scouts Turn 110 Years Old

COLFAX, NC (March 4, 2022) – The week of March 6-12, Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont will officially celebrate 110 years of the Girl Scout organization. On March 12, 1912, founder Juliette Gordon Low organized the first Girl Scout troop in Savannah, Georgia. Since then, Girl Scouts has grown to over two million girl members and 500,000 adult members. For more than a century, the Girl Scout organization has built girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

Girl Scout Week is celebrated each March, starting with Girl Scout Sunday on March 6 and ending with Girl Scout Sabbath on a Saturday, March 12. The official birthday is also celebrated on March 12.

For more information about Girl Scouting in your local area or to learn more about joining or volunteering with Girl Scouts, please call 800-672-2148 or e-mail info@girlscoutsp2p.org.

About Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, a United Way agency, is one of 111 councils nationwide chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA to deliver Girl Scout program within specific geographic boundaries. The local council serves nearly 7,000 girls and 4,500 adult volunteers in 40 counties and maintains three camp properties and four service centers offering unique experiences for girls and adults. For more information on how to join, volunteer, reconnect or donate to GSCP2P, call 800-672-2148 or visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

We’re Girl Scouts of the USA

We Are Girl Scouts: Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect or donate, visit www.girlscouts.org.

A Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont Press Release

