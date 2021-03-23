Girl Scouts to partner with environmental organizations for annual weekend of service

COLFAX, NC (March 22, 2021) — Every spring, Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont (GSCP2P) hosts its Weekend of Service, where they encourage their girls, volunteers, and families to do a good deed for others.

This year, the 2021 Weekend of Service will take place on April 9-11, with an emphasis on environmental stewardship. Partnering with them are many well-known environmental agencies including The Great American Cleanup- Keep America Beautiful, Asheville Greenworks, Keep Catawba County Beautiful, Keep Gastonia Beautiful, Greensboro Parks and Recreation and the Western Piedmont Council of Governments.

“Girl Scouts is all about making our world a better place, and we are excited to have these partners working with us to make our communities brighter and cleaner through this annual initiative,” said Crystal Taylor, Assistant Director of Troop Experience for GSCP2P. “Our goal this year is to have 300 participants doing service throughout our 40 counties over the weekend and throughout the month of April.”

Environmental stewardship is something that Girl Scouts learn at an early age through different badge and program opportunities. From picking up trash and water conservation to Leave No Trace and being eco advocates, girls learn the importance of taking care of their environment and how they can identify issues in their own backyard and work to make a change for the better.

Weekend of Service will kick off with a Facebook Live event on Friday, April 9 at 6:30 p.m. on the GCSP2P Facebook page. The community is invited to tune into this virtual event to see what local Girl Scouts will be doing throughout the weekend.

To learn more about Weekend of Service or other upcoming Girl Scout programs, please visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org. Interested in becoming a Girl Scout or volunteering with the organization? Contact Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont at info@girlscoutsp2p.org or 800-672-2148.

About Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, a United Way agency, is one of 111 councils nationwide chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA to deliver Girl Scout program within specific geographic boundaries. The local council serves nearly 10,000 girls and 5,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties and maintains three camp properties and four service centers offering unique experiences for girls and adults. For more information on how to join, volunteer, reconnect or donate to GSCP2P, call 800-672-2148 or visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

