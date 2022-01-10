Girl Scouts kick off 2022 Cookie Program

COLFAX, NC (January 10, 2022) — Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is kicking off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season this month in western and central North Carolina. Consumers can support local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by purchasing their favorite cookies now.

This year, Girl Scouts are selling the new Adventurefuls cookie, an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. Adventurefuls joins the whole lineup of iconic Girl Scout Cookies including favorites like Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites® and Peanut Butter Patties®.

Like last year, Girl Scouts are again selling cookies in creative, socially distant and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe. Many Girl Scouts will run outdoor cookie booths that follow local, state and CDC guidelines, as well as sell online, to get everyone’s favorite cookies to them. Customers can also purchase cookies and donate them to Operation Sweet Treat, a service project that sends cookies to U.S. military men and women here and overseas.

And every Girl Scout Cookie purchase fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions and taking action on issues they care about. Whether they’re using their STEM skills to solve a problem, having a courageous and exciting outdoor experience or organizing a community service project, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world. Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program girls get a taste of being entrepreneurs and learn important online and offline business skills that set them up for success in life.

To purchase Girl Scout Cookies this season:

If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how you can purchase cookies from her.

www.girlscoutcookies.org If you don’t know a Girl Scout, visit, text COOKIES to 59618 or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices to find socially distant or contact-free cookie booths in your area.

www.girlscoutsp2p.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html Customers can also purchase cookies online while supporting local Girl Scout troops. Visitfor details. Cookies can be delivered right to your door!

New starting January 22, 2022! Girl Scouts and DoorDash are partnering together this year to bring Girl Scout Cookies to you! Visit the DoorDash website to see if cookies are available in your area.

For additional questions about purchasing cookies or the Girl Scout Cookie Program, call 800-672-2148 or e-mail info@girlscoutsp2p.org.

About Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, a United Way agency, is one of 111 councils nationwide chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA to deliver Girl Scout program within specific geographic boundaries. The local council serves nearly 7,000 girls and 4,500 adult volunteers in 40 counties and maintains three camp properties and four service centers offering unique experiences for girls and adults. For more information on how to join, volunteer, reconnect or donate to GSCP2P, call 800-672-2148 or visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

We’re Girl Scouts of the USA

We Are Girl Scouts: Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect or donate, visit www.girlscouts.org.

A Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont Press Release

