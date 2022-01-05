Girl Scouts and Goodwill team together for service project

COLFAX, NC (January 5, 2022) — Girl Scouts give back- it’s what they do- and every year Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, in partnership with Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina and Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont, give back together through the Good Turn for Goodwill service project.

This service project, now in its 20th year, has local Girl Scouts collect gently used clothing, toys, books and household items to benefit their local Goodwill stores and donation centers. The program also supports employment and training programs through Goodwill that allows people in the community looking for jobs to gain independence and financial stability.

“The Girl Scouts consistently demonstrate what it means to be community-minded through this annual partnership,” said Jaymie Eichorn, chief marketing officer for Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina. “Good Turn brings four nonprofit organizations together for a shared mission that helps thousands of people find hope and opportunity through the power of work.”

The project runs through the month of October, and in October 2021, 1,771 Girl Scouts from across western and central North Carolina donated over 4,000 bags of items.

For more information about Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont or Girl Scouting in your local area, you can contact info@girlscoutsp2p.org or 800-672-2148. You can also visit their website at www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

About Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, a United Way agency, is one of 111 councils nationwide chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA to deliver Girl Scout program within specific geographic boundaries. The local council serves nearly 7,000 girls and 4,500 adult volunteers in 40 counties and maintains three camp properties and four service centers offering unique experiences for girls and adults. For more information on how to join, volunteer, reconnect or donate to GSCP2P, call 800-672-2148 or visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

We’re Girl Scouts of the USA

We Are Girl Scouts: Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect or donate, visit www.girlscouts.org.

A Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont Press Release

