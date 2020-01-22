Girl Scouts and Goodwill give back to community through annual project 

COLFAX, NC (January 22, 2020) — Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, in partnership with Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina and Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont, partnered together in their annual service project, Good Turn for Goodwill, during the month of October.

For 18 years now, local Girl Scouts have collected gently used clothing, toys, books and household items to benefit their local Goodwill stores and donation centers. The program also supports employment and training programs through Goodwill that allows people in the community looking for jobs to gain independence and financial stability. Several troops also use the project as an opportunity to tour Goodwill facilities and see behind-the-scenes of the how the organization operates.

During October 2019, 2,000 Girl Scouts from 287 troops from across western and central North Carolina donated 4,744 bags of goods, an increase in donations by over 1,100 bags from last year.

About Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, a United Way agency, is one of 111 councils nationwide chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA to deliver Girl Scout program within specific geographic boundaries. The local council serves nearly 12,000 girls and 6,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties and maintains three camp properties and four service centers offering unique experiences for girls and adults. For more information on how to join, volunteer, reconnect or donate to GSCP2P, call 800-672-2148 or visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

We’re Girl Scouts of the USA

We’re 2.5 million strong —more than 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world. Our extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon “Daisy” Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scout troop, and every year since, we’ve honored her vision and legacy of building girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place. We’re the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate or join, visit www.girlscouts.org.

A Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont Press Release