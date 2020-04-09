Girl Scout Council hosts virtual programming, troops

COLFAX, NC (April 9, 2020) — Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont (GSCP2P) is keeping girls connected from across their 40-county region and beyond with their new virtual programming options.

Every Monday through Friday at 11 a.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Saturdays at 11 a.m., Girl Scouts and anyone who is interested can tune into Facebook Live workshops with topics ranging anywhere from STEM and gardening to life skills and family game night. They even host a weekly campfire on Thursday evenings.

“We launched our virtual programming in mid-March and since then have seen an exponential increase in our social media following, not only from our local girls, but from across the country and around the world in some cases,” said Lane Cook, CEO of GSCP2P. “We want everyone to know that unlike other activities, Girl Scouting has not been canceled. We are still offering ways for girls to connect, engage, learn and explore right from their homes, even when meeting in-person is not an option.”

Adding to their virtual lineup, GSCP2P is also hosting virtual open houses to get new girls interested and involved in the organization and will be launching several virtual troops in the months of April and May. The Virtual Open House schedule runs through Sunday, May 10 and includes:

• Sundays at 8 p.m.

• Mondays at 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.

• Wednesdays at 7 a.m.

• Fridays at 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Interested families who want to learn more can register for a Virtual Open House by visiting bit.ly/3c7gOPb.

Virtual Troops will kick-off the week of April 13. To receive information for these newly forming troops, families can visit www.BeAGirlScout.org/connect. There will be specific troop times for each girl grade level.

For more information about virtual Girl Scout opportunities or to learn more about Girl Scouting in your community, please visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org. Questions about virtual programming can also be directed to info@girlscoutsp2p.org or 800-672-2148.

About Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, a United Way agency, is one of 111 councils nationwide chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA to deliver Girl Scout program within specific geographic boundaries. The local council serves nearly 12,000 girls and 6,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties and maintains three camp properties and four service centers offering unique experiences for girls and adults. For more information on how to join, volunteer, reconnect or donate to GSCP2P, call 800-672-2148 or visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

We’re Girl Scouts of the USA

We’re 2.5 million strong —more than 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world. Our extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon “Daisy” Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scout troop, and every year since, we’ve honored her vision and legacy of building girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place. We’re the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate or join, visit www.girlscouts.org.

A Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont Press Release