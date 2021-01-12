Girl Scout Cookie season kicks off in western and central North Carolina, bringing joy with everyone’s favorite cookies

COLFAX, NC (January 12, 2021) — Today, Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont (GSCP2P) and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) are kicking off the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season. Girl Scout entrepreneurs will be selling their classic cookies in safe, creative and socially distant ways, including direct ship to households, contact-free delivery and a first-ever national delivery service in collaboration with Grubhub.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, girls are adapting their sales methods to share the joy of Girl Scout Cookies through the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program, which teaches girls five essential life skills- goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

“Even as we continue to face these challenging times, our girls are committed to bringing the public their favorite cookies,” said Lane Cook, CEO of GSCP2P. “With innovative technology and safety measures in place, this cookie season will continue to build on the traditions of the cookie program while giving girls new experiences to expand on their own set of selling skills.”

The Girl Scout Cookie Program has long taught girls how to run a business via in-person booths, door-to-door activity and online platforms. From virtual cookie booths on social media to setting up drive-through locations to facilitating orders that ship directly to customers’ doors, girls as young as five years old are continuing to embrace their entrepreneurial spirits, stay connected to their communities and have fun by participating in the cookie program. And the proceeds from each and every purchase stay local with the troop and GSCP2P to power Girl Scouts’ essential leadership programming.

And new this year, GSCP2P is participating in a national collaboration with food ordering and delivery platform Grubhub so girls have an additional way to facilitate contact-free cookie orders. Within the 40 counties of GSCP2P, consumers can order Girl Scout Cookies for pickup or delivery on Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app. *Days and times may vary and are based upon troop availability. With a hands-on experience in managing e-commerce, local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory and more, all using Grubhub’s back-end technology.

“We are excited to have this brand-new avenue to bring the public cookies, as well as teach our girls a new skill in the technology they use every day,” said Cook.

Along with the classics of Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Caramel deLites, Shortbreads, Lemonades, S’mores and a gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip, this year will also offer the new Toast-Yay!™ cookie, a French toast–inspired cookie dipped in delicious icing and full of flavor in every bite.

For those looking for cookies, information about online ordering, direct troop ordering and the Grubhub partnership can all be found on the GSCP2P website here. The public can also support the council-wide service project, Operation Sweet Treat, by buying packages of cookies and donating them to U.S. military men and women. For questions about the Girl Scout Cookie Program and the Girl Scouting in your community, please contact info@girlscoutsp2p.org or 800-672-2148.

About Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, a United Way agency, is one of 111 councils nationwide chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA to deliver Girl Scout program within specific geographic boundaries. The local council serves nearly 10,000 girls and 5,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties and maintains three camp properties and four service centers offering unique experiences for girls and adults. For more information on how to join, volunteer, reconnect or donate to GSCP2P, call 800-672-2148 or visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

A Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont Press Release