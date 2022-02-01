Girl Scout cookie season features new cookie, available now

COLFAX, NC (January 31, 2022) — Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is in the heart of cookie season and bringing everyone’s favorite cookies right to their door, including the new Adventurefuls cookie, an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

The Adventureful is available now throughout western and central North Carolina, along with other favorite varieties like Thin Mints, Caramel deLites and Peanut Butter Patties.

To find Adventurefuls and all the other Girl Scout cookies near you, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org and enter your zip code to see upcoming cookie booths in your area.

The public can also purchase Girl Scout cookies online and have them shipped by visiting this link: www.girlscoutsp2p.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html. All proceeds from these online sales support local Community Troop programs.

And new this this year, DoorDash has partnered with Girl Scouts to deliver cookies right where you are. Visit the DoorDash website to see if cookies are available in your local area.

Cookie buyers can also support the yearly service project Operation Sweet Treat, which ships cookies to U.S. military men and women, by donating boxes while purchasing either online or in person.

For additional questions about purchasing cookies or the Girl Scout Cookie Program, call 800-672-2148 or e-mail info@girlscoutsp2p.org.

About Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, a United Way agency, is one of 111 councils nationwide chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA to deliver Girl Scout program within specific geographic boundaries. The local council serves nearly 7,000 girls and 4,500 adult volunteers in 40 counties and maintains three camp properties and four service centers offering unique experiences for girls and adults. For more information on how to join, volunteer, reconnect or donate to GSCP2P, call 800-672-2148 or visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

We’re Girl Scouts of the USA

We Are Girl Scouts: Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect or donate, visit www.girlscouts.org.

A Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont Press Release

