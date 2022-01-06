Gilliland Sworn-in as Director of New Animal Care Enforcement Division

LENOIR, NC (January 5, 2022) — Today, Richard Gilliland was sworn in as Director of the new Animal Care Enforcement Division.

“It’s an honor to be sworn in as the Director of Animal Care Enforcement Division,” said Gilliland. “I am excited to continue my service to the citizens of Caldwell County.”

As leader of the new division, Gilliland will oversee both enforcement of animal laws and operation of the county’s animal shelter.

Gilliland brings more than 10 years of law enforcement experience to the newly created position. He most recently served as patrol division lieutenant with the Granite Falls Police Department. He has also been a detention officer, bailiff, patrol deputy, patrol division corporal, and patrol division sergeant with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

He continues to work as a Basic Law Enforcement Instructor with Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute and Appalachian State University.

Gilliland holds a Master of Public Administration from Appalachian State University and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from American Military University. He completed his Basic Law Enforcement Training at CCC&TI. Gilliland holds multiple certifications, including North Carolina Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate (Sheriff’s Standards) and North Carolina Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate (Criminal Justice Standards).

