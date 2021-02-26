GEER Funds Available for CCC&TI Job Training Courses

HUDSON, NC (February 26, 2021) — Scholarships are now available to cover the cost of short-term workforce training programs at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute.

The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Scholarship Program provides funds for eligible community college workforce continuing education students pursuing high-demand workforce training programs leading to a state- or industry-recognized credential. Scholarship awards vary depending on program selected.

To be eligible for the scholarship, a student must be a North Carolina resident and enrolling in a 96-hour or more continuing education course leading to industry credentials. This scholarship will pay for registration, fees and books/materials.

GEER Scholarship eligible programs at CCC&TI include:

BioWorks

EMT

Electrical Lineworker I and II

Firefighter I and II

Furniture Institute – Automated Cutting

Furniture Institute – Industrial Sewing

Furniture Institute – Upholstery

HVAC (Intro, Intermediate and Advanced)

Industrial Maintenance (Intro, Intermediate and Advanced)

Machining (Intro, Intermediate and Advanced)

Massage Therapy

Mental Health Technician

Mission Critical Operations I and II

Nurse Aide

Paramedic

Phlebotomy

Plumbing (Intro, Intermediate and Advanced)

Red Hat

Truck Driver Training

VMware

Welding

For more information or to apply, please call 828-726-2242 or visit www.cccti.edu/GEER.