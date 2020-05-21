Gardner-Webb University Recognizes Achievements of Undergraduate Students

BOILING SPRINGS, NC (May 19, 2020 — Gardner-Webb University recently recognized undergraduate students for academic excellence and outstanding service and leadership. Winners of these awards exemplify the University’s core values of faith, service and leadership in their classrooms and communities.

In honor of the award, each student may choose one book for purchase by Gardner-Webb’s Dover Memorial Library. The book will be inscribed with the student’s name and the date of the award presentation.

The following students from Caldwell County, N.C., received recognition.

• Alexis Greer, of Granite Falls, N.C., received the Healthcare Management Award. Selected by the Godbold School of Business faculty, the honor is given to a senior healthcare management major for exemplary leadership and skill.

• Cassidy Craig, of Lenoir, N.C., was honored with the Middle Grades Student Teaching Award. The recognition is given to a graduate of the middle grades teacher education program for demonstrating excellence in the classroom.

• Isaac Tuttle, of Lenoir, N.C., was presented several awards. Tuttle was given the Philosophy and Theology Award presented by the Department of Religious Studies and Philosophy to an exemplary graduating senior. In addition to excelling in his coursework, Tuttle modeled intellectual, ethical, and spiritual maturity. Tuttle also received the J.O. Terrell History Award, established in 1974 to honor the late Dr. J.O. Terrell, former dean of instruction and professor of history at Gardner-Webb. The award recognizes an outstanding student of history. Tuttle was also recognized with the Peer Leader Award, which is presented to outstanding seniors in the program. The Peer Leader Program is one of the most well-respected student leadership programs on campus. The program is highly selective and those chosen not only to excel in academics, but also serve as role models, teachers and friends to first-year students. Lastly, Tuttle was awarded the Charles Shelton Award. This award is presented in memory of Charles Shelton and in honor of his wife, Sybil. Following his retirement from Bellsouth, Charles followed the call of God upon his life as a leader in volunteer mission service. His life and witness impacted many Gardner-Webb University students as they traveled with him on various North American and international mission trips. The award is presented to a male and female senior who have provided outstanding servant leadership through opportunities offered by the Office of Christian Life and Service.

• Joshua Walker, of Newton, N.C., received the FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) award for outstanding leadership, direction, and service to student-athletes in the name of Jesus Christ. He also was honored with the Pamela Darnell Award. This award is presented in memory of Pamela Darnell, an extraordinary student, who was actively involved in the leadership of student ministries. She died in 2005 after courageously battling both Crohn’s disease and Lymphoma while still attending Gardner-Webb. The Pamela Darnell Christian Mission Award is given to the graduating senior who has most exemplified a passionate devotion to the global mission of God.

• Laci Frye, of Conover, N.C., received the Peer Leader Award, which is presented to outstanding seniors in the program. The Peer Leader Program is one of the most well-respected student leadership programs on campus. The program is highly selective and those chosen not only to excel in academics, but also serve as role models, teachers and friends to first-year students.

• Lisa Martinat, of Lenoir, N.C., was presented a photography award, which is given by the Department of Communication and New Media to recognize those students who have excelled at photography or photojournalism.

• Seth T. Clark, of Hudson, N.C., was presented with the Criminal Justice Administration Leadership Award. This award is based on leadership in the classroom, in criminal justice-related activities, potential for success in the field of Criminal Justice, and service to the community and the Department of Public Service.

