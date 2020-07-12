Free summer meals for children

LENOIR, NC (July 9, 2020) — Even though students are out of school until August 17, hunger doesn’t take a summer break, as evidence by the more than 750,000 free meals distributed to children since March when schools closed to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

“Families continue to face strains in the economy, looming health issues, and limited resources due to closures,” Child Nutrition Director Guy Garner said. “But we will stay the course and provide meals for children all summer until schools reopen.”

Free breakfast and lunch meals are provided for children and adolescents ages 18 and younger every Tuesday at Gamewell Elementary, Granite Falls Elementary and Valmead Elementary from 11-1 pm and 4-6 pm. The drive-thru format allows adults to safely exit their vehicles and collect food per child, which consists of a gallon of milk and a meal kit filled with seven lunch and breakfast meals.

Each week approximately 34,000 meals are prepared by the Caldwell County Schools Child Nutrition Department, then meals are distributed at designated sites or delivered to households with extenuating circumstances, thanks to funding by N.C. Summer Nutrition Program administered by N.C. Department of Public Instruction with federal assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.