Free Easter Egg Hunt for the Community

HICKORY, NC (March 21, 2022) – Classroom Connections, in partnership with the Hickory Crawdads and WHKY, is inviting children in grades 6 and under to a free Easter Egg Hunt on April 2, 2022, from 10am-12pm at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory.

All children in attendance will receive a free Easter basket with grass, as well as a free ticket to any Hickory Crawdads baseball game at home during the 2022 season. Children will be broken up into age groups to hunt for eggs out on the field. Eggs will be exchanged for candy or prizes such as cash, toys, dolls, stuffed animals, arts/crafts kits, and passes or vouchers to local businesses. All attendees will be entered in a raffle for a chance to win one of the grand prizes which include 4 tablets, 4 bicycles, radio-controlled cars, trucks and train set, wireless earbuds and more.

“We have over 10,000 eggs that we’re going to put on that field; thousands of dollars in prizes will be given out via those eggs,” said Donald Hicks, Founder and Executive Director of Classroom Connections. “We want to see children at play; we hope families join us for this fun event we’re hosting on April 2.”

Classroom Connections, a 501(c)(3) organization, “The Teachers’ Resource,” is a FREE shopping store for local educators. Founded in 2014, the organization serves all public K-12 educational efforts in the following counties: Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Iredell, and Lincoln. Public educators are invited to shop for free school supplies for their classrooms and for their students who need them.

The Easter Egg Hunt on April 2 will begin at 10am. L.P. Frans Stadium is located at 2500 Clement Blvd NW in Hickory.

For more information about the event, as well as sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, contact Donald Hicks at 828.461.6737 or via email to info@classroomconnectionsnc.org. For more information about Classroom Connections or to sign up to shop, visit www.classroomconnectionsnc.org.

A Classroom Connections Press Release

