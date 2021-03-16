Foundation of CCC&TI presents Linda C. Waters Scholarship

HUDSON, NC (March 16, 2021) — The Foundation of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute recently presented Emily Norwood, a first-year Culinary Arts student from Newton, N.C., with the Linda C. Waters Scholarship. The scholarship was established in memory of Linda Waters, a local artist, Caldwell County Schools art teacher and mother of Marty Waters, a former Foundation of CCC&TI Board member. The scholarship is awarded to one deserving Culinary Arts student annually. Pictured from left to right: CCC&TI Culinary Arts Director Keith Andreasen, Culinary Arts student Emily Norwood and Foundation of CCC&TI Executive Director Marla Christie.