Foundation of CCC&TI Announces Fund Drive Chair

HUDSON, NC (February 26, 2020) — The Foundation of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute has announced that Dr. Mark Poarch will lead the 2020 Annual Fund Drive campaign.

Poarch, president of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute since 2016, is a native of Caldwell County with more than 28 years of community college experience. Prior to being named president, Poarch served as executive vice president and in several other leadership roles.

“I am honored to be asked to lead the Fund Drive in the year 2020. What an awesome opportunity I think we have as we begin the new decade,” Poarch said to college faculty and staff at an internal campaign kickoff event. “Collectively, we are going to establish the vision for the college and what happens over the next few years for this institution.”

Poarch went on to share a list of projects and initiatives that have had or will have a tremendous impact on the college and the community. Poarch talked about partnerships such as the CobraCare Clinic and Aspire Appalachian as well as the construction of new facilities and various academic achievements as part of the college’s commitment to a vision of ongoing success.

“2020 and beyond has the potential to be the biggest year and years in the history of the institution,” he said. “I can’t thank the Foundation enough for what they do for us, because we couldn’t do it without their support.”

In announcing Dr. Poarch as the 2020 campaign chairman, Foundation of CCC&TI Vice Chairwoman Deborah Murray said he’s the perfect choice to lead the first campaign of the decade. She pointed to Poarch recently receiving the 2019 Herman Anderson Award, which honors individuals who have an impact on the county’s economic development efforts, as an example of his dedication to the college and the community.

“I wanted to make sure that you knew what role he has because we have a great person to follow, and he has maximized our opportunities at this institution. He does it every day,” Murray said. “Who better to follow, and who better to lead a campaign that focuses on the year 2020, on the vision and the opportunity that we have as an institution.”

The 2020 Foundation of CCC&TI Annual Fund Drive campaign will kick off for the community on March 3. At the event, Poarch will be introduced as the campaign chair and the 2020 fundraising goal will be announced. Last year, the Foundation raised more than $375,000 to provide scholarships, academic support, personal help for students, professional development for college employees and much more.

For more information on the Foundation of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute or to make a donation to the Annual Fund Drive, go to www.cccti.edu/foundation or call 828-726-2260.