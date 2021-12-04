Foothills Performing Arts giving free Christmas shows in downtown Lenoir

LENOIR, NC (December 3, 2021) — The City of Lenoir is hosting a Foothills Performing Arts (FPA) production of two Christmas shows next week at The Campus at the Historic Lenoir High School in Downtown Lenoir. And, as an early Christmas present, the shows are FREE!

Dubbed “Christmas on the Campus at the Historic Lenoir High School,” this premier event will feature Junie B. in Jingle Bells Batman Smells!, The Story of Christmas performed by the Campus Christmas Choir, and musical performances. The show dates are Friday, Dec. 10, Saturday Dec. 11, Sunday Dec. 12, Friday Dec. 17, Saturday Dec. 18, and Sunday Dec. 19.

“We’re very excited to be able to partner with the City and offer free tickets to our first Christmas event at the Campus,” FPA Board Member Patrick Longano said. “Don’t miss what’s going to become the premier event in Lenoir. There’s limited tickets and there’s no better price than ‘free.'”

The Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:00 pm. The Sunday shows start at 2:00 pm. In addition to the performances, Santa will be there each night, and there will be different guest narrators helping out with The Story of Christmas including City of Lenoir Mayor Joe Gibbons and Councilman David Stevens.

The guest narrators will be:

• Helen Hall – Friday 12/10

• Don Phipps – Saturday 12/11

• Brayden Frasure – Sunday 12/12

• Councilman David Stevens – Friday 12/17

• Mayor Joe Gibbons – Saturday 12/18

• Katie Tocci – Sunday 12/19

Tickets are free, but patrons have to register to claim their seats at www.showpass.com/christmas-on-the-campus.

For more information about FPA, visit www.fpatheatre.org.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

