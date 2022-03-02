Foothills Performing Arts auditions for “The Shawshank Redemption”

Foothills Performing Arts

Auditions April 4th & 5th at 6pm

Performances May 13-15 & 20-22

Where: The Campus, Historic Lenoir High School Auditorium, 1114 College Avenue SW, Lenoir NC

Needed: 12-20 actors to fill roles for this all-male character cast. Actors aged 16+ of all ethnicities and gender identities are encouraged to attend.

When Andy Dufresne is convicted of murder and sentenced to life in the notorious Shawshank prison, he must find a way to keep himself and his hope alive by using his wits and forging friendships. Based on the novella by Stephen King, The Shawshank Redemption brings the story of resilience made famous by the acclaimed film to the stage.

Directed by Mark Woodard

*all auditionees are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated against Covid 19.

Foothills Performing Arts is a non-profit, volunteer organization. All roles are unpaid.

Send any inquiries to markallenwoodard@yahoo.com

Information provided by Melissa Costin

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

