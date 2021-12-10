Foothills Kids Magazine Non-Profit Debuts First Magazine Issue for Students and Public Schools in Western North Carolina

HICKORY, NC (December 7, 2021) – Foothills Kids Magazine, a new non-profit magazine that provides free educational content to western North Carolina schools, is excited to present the public with a preview of the organization’s first publication. The first issue will be given to public elementary schools in the western piedmont of NC, for free.

Previously published as a supplement to regional publisher Carmen Eckard’s Foothills Digest, Foothills Kids became a tax-exempt operation in 2020 in the hope of growing its mission to provide co-curricular, local-focused content for schools and students. The magazine has been given to Caldwell County and Hickory public schools in the past.

This winter, Foothills Kids will distribute its first issue as a nonprofit magazine; the issue will focus on the ground and soil in western NC. Included in the forty-page magazine will be nonfiction articles about our local soil and physical science, educational games with natural science themes, and activities for families to learn together about ground and soil at local learning centers. The content will be aligned with NC Standards state curriculum in science, and tailored to third-to-fifth grade reading levels.

Says Executive Director Aaron Kohrs, “Foothills Kids is excited to preview our first nonprofit magazine issue for schools and students. We worked hard for a year to plan and grow the organization and, as we learned, it takes a village: volunteers to share our mission, donors, content creators and partners in the school system and community.”

The fall issue’s premiere sponsor is retired North Carolina teacher, Marjorie Riddle Watson, in memory of Don Eckard (1938-2021). Other sponsors include the George Foundation/Alex Lee, Cargo Transporters, Morrisette Paper, Carolina Tape and Supply, DHW CPAs, HSM, Catawba Radiology, Vanguard Furniture, Blue Ridge Energy and Broome Insurance.

“The uniqueness of Foothills Kids is in its local learning lens; we create content that teaches our state curriculum through highlighting the western NC region. Students learn about their locality through literacy,” says Creative Editor and Chief Carmen Eckard.

Foothills Kids Magazine seeks volunteers–of all ages–to support its mission to “enrich and promote the educational development of children and instill pride in the communities of western North Carolina.” The nonprofit magazine looks for graphic artists, educational content creators and student advisors. Interested parties should contact Foothills Kids Magazine at 828-578-2732 or aakohrs121@yahoo.com.

