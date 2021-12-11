Foothills Faith and Friendship Invites Hickory-area Young Adults and All People to Share Christmas Together This Year

HICKORY, NC (December 10, 2021) – Foothills Faith and Friendship, a Hickory-based young adult Christian group, invites all western North Carolina young adults–and all people–to share Christmas together on December 25, from 4-6 p.m., at various home locations in Catawba County.

The group will have a few open houses or locations where there will be fellowship and food for anyone who wants to join; simply RSVP to organizer Aaron Kohrs at 828-578 2732 or aakohrs121@yahoo.com by December 23.

Started in 2019 as a ministry for young adults in the community to share faith and friendship, the group has expanded to include all people who want to partake in faith-based fellowship of others. All are welcome.

Foothills Faith and Friendship recognizes many people are alone for the holidays, and that there are many who might not be alone but want to share in new friendships. Members of the group, therefore, had the idea of sharing their Christmas tables and festivities with the community.

All people–of all ages and faiths–are welcome to attend a Christmas celebration at a Foothills Faith and Fellowship’s member’s home by RSVP at 828-578-2732 or aakohrs121@yahoo.com.

More information about the open, public group is at www.facebook.com/HickoryChristianYA. The group is sponsored by St. Aloysius Catholic, Corinth Reformed, and Episcopal Church of the Ascension.

