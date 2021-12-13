Five Hickory Police Officers sworn-in

HICKORY, NC (December 10, 2021) — Today at Hickory Police Department Headquarters, five officers were formally sworn-in with family and friends in attendance to celebrate the occasion. Officers honored during the ceremony were: T. Alex Abernathy, Cameron Beal, Riley Davis, DeAndré McClish and Abel Rivas.

Officer Alex Abernathy completed his Basic Law Enforcement Training (B.L.E.T.) at McDowell Technical College after graduation from Appalachian State University. Alex holds a bachelor’s degree with a major in Environmental Sciences and a minor in Criminal Justice. Abernathy is a McDowell County native that worked as a telecommunicator for Hickory Police Department before moving to the patrol division.

Officer Cameron Beal is from Nashville, NC and graduated from NC Wesleyan College in December 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. Cameron completed B.L.E.T. at Nash Community College. Officer Beal began his career with HPD on August 16, 2021.

Officer Riley Davis, from Midland, TX joins HPD after completing B.L.E.T. at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. Officer Davis joined HPD on June 8, 2021.

Officer DeAndré McClish, a New Jersey native, completed BLET at Western Piedmont Community College after serving as a U.S. Army Recruiter. Officer McClish joined HPD on March 15, 2021.

Officer Abel Rivas served for two years at Fayetteville PD before joining the Hickory Police Department on August 16, 2021. Officer Rivas holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Rivas is a native of Marion, NC.

“Hickory Police Department continues to have high standards and seeks only the best applicants to be members of our department,” Chief Thurman Whisnant. “We are proud to announce the newest members of our HPD family.”

