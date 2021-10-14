HICKORY, NC (October 13, 2021) — The Hickory Police Department and Hickory Regional Airport are hosting a First Responder Aviation Fly-In on Saturday, October 30th, 2021 from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm. The purpose of the event is to attract members of the community and aviation enthusiasts to see a variety of first responder aircraft and aviation tools used by Police, Fire, and Medical/Rescue. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Atrium Health MedCenter Air, US Forestry Service, NC Wildlife, and the Civil Air Patrol will have static aircraft on display along with pilots and other representatives to answer questions and provide information about the aircraft.

Booths will be set up to provide Q&A and demonstrations from Hickory Police Department’s K9 Unit, Hickory Police Department’s UAS (Unmanned Air Systems-Drone Unit), and Special Operations Team, as well as Community Services Division, Hickory Police Explorers, and Hickory Fire Department.

Any child, 12 and under, and in costume will receive candy and other treats. Food trucks (Egg Rollin and Waffle-Oso) and Crosswinds Cafe will be at the event providing great food for a great event. Come out and join us.

