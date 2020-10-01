First of ForestHer Webinars on Managing for Wildlife to be Held Oct. 8

RALEIGH, N.C. (October 1, 2020) – Women landowners, natural resources professionals and others are invited to attend a four-part, interactive ForestHer NC Wildlife webinar on managing lands for wildlife.

“Invasive Plants and Their Impacts” and “Landscaping for Wildlife with Native Plants,” will be held on Oct. 8 from 1-3:30 p.m. In this two-part webinar, ForestHer partners will discuss common invasive plants found in North Carolina, how they adversely impact wildlife and some of the challenges with invasive plant control. They will also instruct participants on how to landscape with native plants and highlight some favorite trees, shrubs, perennials, vines and grasses that benefit pollinators, birds, mammals and other wildlife.

Register here. After registering, participants will receive a Zoom link to access the webinar.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will provide more information and registration details for the final two ForestHer NC Wildlife webinars in October. Those webinars are:

Nov. 12, 1-2:30 p.m. – Managing Woods for Wildlife, Managing Fields for Wildlife

Dec. 10, 1-2:30 p.m. – Human-Wildlife Interactions: Identifying Wildlife by Tracks, Markings and Scat.

ForestHer NC is an initiative created by conservation organizations in North Carolina to provide women who are forest landowners with tools and training to help them manage their lands and become more engaged in forest stewardship. While these workshops are designed for women, all are welcome to attend.

According to the Women Owning Woodlands network and data published in the National Woodland Owners Survey, “the percentage of family forest ownerships where a woman is the primary decision maker doubled from 2006 to 2013. These women make decisions for 44 million acres of America’s family forest land.” In North Carolina, 65 percent of private forestland is jointly owned by women, yet statistics indicate that women are significantly less likely to attend conventional landowner programs and participate in management activities.

ForestHer NC is sponsored by conservation organizations including the Commission, U.S Forest Service, N.C. Tree Farm Program, N.C. Forest Service, Audubon North Carolina, National Wild Turkey Federation, N.C. State Extension, and the Sustainable Forestry and Land Retention Project.

About the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission

Since 1947, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has been dedicated to the conservation and sustainability of the state’s fish and wildlife resources through research, scientific management, wise use and public input. The Commission is the state regulatory agency responsible for the enforcement of fishing, hunting, trapping and boating laws and provides programs and opportunities for wildlife-related educational, recreational and sporting activities.

Get N.C. Wildlife Update — news including season dates, bag limits, legislative updates and more — delivered free to your Inbox from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.