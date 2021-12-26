Firefighters Responding to Lost Cove Wildfire in Wilson Creek on Pisgah National Forest

NEBO, NC (December 26, 2021) — Trail closures are in place as firefighters respond to the Lost Cove Fire burning in the Wilson Creek area on the US Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District in Avery County, NC. The fire is located near Bee Mountain in a remote part of the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area, 10 miles southeast of the town of Linville, NC. The fire, which was reported on Friday afternoon, is estimated at 350 acres and 10% contained.

The US Forest Service has issued an emergency closure for the Huntfish Falls Trail (TR #263), Darkside Cliffs Trail (TR #272), Lost Cove Loop Trail (TR #262) and the Timber Ridge Trail (TR #261), including the sections of the Mountains to Sea Trail that follow Gragg Prong between Roseboro and Pineola Roads. The public is asked to avoid recreating in the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area until the fire is contained.

Firefighters worked on Christmas Day to construct firelines for protection of homes along Roseboro Road. Helicopters were used for water drops to reduce the intensity of the fire near these firelines. Today, firefighters will complete fireline construction on the northwest side of the fire for protection of private property. Burn out operations are planned to reduce fuels between the active fire and the firelines to slow fire spread and increase containment.

As firefighters focus on protecting resources on the northwest end of the fire, the fire is expected to continue to burn to the south and east into the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area along Timber Ridge. Fire Managers expect the fire will continue to grow in size within the containment area until significant rainfall is received.

Twenty firefighters from the US Forest Service and North Carolina Forest Service are responding. The response effort is supported by local fire departments from Collettsville and Linville. We would especially like to thank the firefighters for their response and sacrifices over the Christmas Holiday.

The public is asked to avoid the area as not to interfere with firefighting operations. Please be cautious with fire as conditions will remain unseasonably warm and dry throughout the area over the next several days. The cause of the Lost Cove Fire is under investigation but is suspected to be human caused.

Follow the National Forests in North Carolina on Facebook for updates: www.facebook.com/nfsnc

View of Lost Cove Fire from Blue Ridge Parkway on Christmas Day:

