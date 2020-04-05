Firefighters make progress containing wildfires in Haywood and Macon Counties

ASHEVILLE, NC – April 5, 2020 – Firefighters made significant progress containing the two wildfires burning on US Forest Service lands in Western North Carolina. Firefighters are continuing operations today to further increase containment on the Camp Daniel Boone Fire in Haywood County and the Cals Creek Fire in Macon County.

The Camp Daniel Boone Fire is estimated at 72 acres and 65% contained. The fire started on private property off Little East Fork Rd. and is now burning in the Shining Rock Wilderness Area on the Pisgah Ranger District of Pisgah National Forest. Firefighters completed containment lines yesterday. 10 US Forest Service firefighters are on scene today to monitor the fire. Structures associated with the Camp Daniel Boone facility were initially threatened, but thanks to a rapid response by the North Carolina Forest Service, including use of state air tankers for water drops, those structures are secure and no longer at risk and fire growth was minimized. The northern Art Loeb and Little East Fork trailheads remain closed due to the fire and hiking to Deep Gap or the peak of Cold Mountain is discouraged.

The Cals Creek Fire is estimated at 90 acres and 70% contained. The fire is burning on US Forest Service land in the Nantahala Ranger District of Nantahala National Forest east of Otto, NC, between Evans Creek and Cals Cove. Firefighters completed containment lines yesterday. As of this afternoon, fire activity is low. 35 firefighters are on scene today from the US Forest Service and the NC Forest Service. Firefighters are monitoring the fire and extinguishing any remaining hot spots near the fire lines.

The cause of both fires remains under investigation.

Potential rainfall today is expected to moderate conditions, but unless significant rainfall is received, hazardous fire conditions will return with as little as one day of dry, sunny weather. Due to these extended hazardous fire conditions, the North Carolina Forest Service issued a ban on all open burning for 32 Western North Carolina counties. The burning ban went into effect on April 3, and will remain in effect until further notice. For more information, visit ncforestservice.gov/news_pubs/newsdesk_2020.htm.

The US Forest Service urges the public to practice caution as they visit the national forests. Visitors are asked to follow guidance under the burn ban and consider postponing their camping trips. Stay up to date on current national forest closures at: www.fs.usda.gov/goto/currentclosures.

Review the National Forests in North Carolina website for updates and more information at www.fs.usda.gov/nfsnc, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nfsnc, and on Twitter at twitter.com/NFsNCarolina.