Fire Claims Life of Lenoir Woman

LENOIR, NC (February 11, 2022) – Today approximately 7:24 a.m., emergency crews from Little River Fire, Grace Chapel, Valmead, Hudson, and Lenoir Fire Departments along with EMS personnel responded to a structure fire, where a victim was trapped inside.

A primary search of the single-family dwelling, located at 3720 Oak Hill Park Circle, resulted in crews finding the female occupant, 64-year-old Sarah Richardson, who was deceased.

The fire death is being investigated by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Medical Examiner, and Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire originated in the living room with the cause determined as improperly discarded smoking materials. The cause of the fire is accidental in nature.