Find a Winter Season Pass at Sugar Mountain Ski Resort this Sunday

SUGAR MOUNTAIN SKI RESORT, NC (Monday, March 9, 2020) — Find a winter season pass in one of the 1000 prize-filled eggs scattered on the Big Birch and Lower Flying Mile slopes at Sugar Mountain Resort this Sunday, March 15 during the Easter Egg hunt.

Skiers or snowboarders can join Sugar Bear and Sweetie Bear on the slopes in search of prize-filled eggs. A 2020-21 season pass, day lift/slope tickets, and other goodies fill the plastic eggs! Bunny-themed costumed contestants can compete for prizes for the most creative, colorful, and imaginative outfit.

The scavenger hunt is ONLY for children 12 and under and a valid lift/slope ticket or pass is required. Participants should meet at the bottom of the Lower Flying Mile slope at 8:30 a.m.

Sugar Mountain Resort is North Carolina’s largest snow sports resort and offers skiing and snowboarding spanning 125 acres with 1200 vertical feet of descent, ice-skating, tubing, and snowshoeing. For additional information please browse the website.

Sugar is Sweeter!