Filing for 2022 Primary Election Resumed Today

LENOIR, NC (February 24, 2022) – Filing for the 2022 Primary Election resumed today at 8 a.m. and ends Friday, March 4, at noon.

Candidates who have already filed for office do not need to re-file. To file, individuals must be registered voters in Caldwell County. Filing for state and local offices will take place at the Caldwell County Board of Elections, 120 Hospital Avenue in Lenoir. Candidates will need to pay the filing fee with check or cash. If paying with cash, correct change is required.

2022 contests include the following:

Board of Commissioners

2 Seats

4-year Term

$57 Filing Fee

These seat are currently held by Mike LaBrose and Donnie Potter.

Board of Education

4 Seats

4-year Term

$12 Filing Fee

These seats are currently held by Teresa Branch, B.J. Fore (appointed), Duane Knight, and Joe Sims.

Sheriff

1 Seat

4-year Term

$785.83 Filing Fee

This seat is currently held by Alan Jones.

Clerk of Court

1 Seat

4-year Term

$1,076.25 Filing Fee

This seat is currently held by Angela Kidd.

NC House of Representatives

1 Seat

2-year Term

$140 Filing Fee

NC Senate

Due to re-districting, Caldwell County has been divided into two separate NC Senate Districts.

1 Seat

2-Year Term

$140 Filing Fee

Candidates must file for the following offices at the North Carolina State Board of Elections in Raleigh:

US Congress

1 Seat

2-year Term

$1,740 Filing Fee

US Senate

1 Seat

6-year Term

$1,740 Filing Fee

The 2022 statewide Primary Election is scheduled to take place Tuesday, May 17, 2022. For more information about filing, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/elections/candidate-filing or call the Caldwell County Board of Elections office at 828-757-1342 or 828-757-1326.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

