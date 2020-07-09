Filing Begins for Caldwell County Board of Education

LENOIR, NC (July 9, 2020) — The Caldwell County Board of Elections will begin accepting filings for the Board of Education on Monday.

Filings begin at noon, Monday, July 13, and continue through noon, Monday, August 10. To file, candidates must be registered to vote in Caldwell County and pay the $5 filing fee.

Board of Education seats are a four-year term and can be filed for at the Caldwell County Board of Elections, 120 Hospital Avenue in Lenoir. Three seats are up for election this year.

For more information, visit the Board of Election website at caldwellcountync.org/elections.