Fifteenth Annual Festival on the Square in Granite Falls

GRANITE FALLS, NC (November 18, 2021) — The Fifteenth Annual Festival on the Square Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held Monday, November 22, 2021, in downtown Granite Falls. Beginning at 6:15 p.m., festival attendees can enjoy beautiful live Christmas music from local school choruses and bands. There will also be a special appearance by Santa Claus. This event has always provided great fun for the entire family. Due to limited seating, we encourage you to bring a comfortable lawn chair and enjoy the beginning of the holiday season in historic downtown Granite Falls. We hope to see you there for the first snowfall of the season!

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

