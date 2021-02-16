Fentanyl Trafficking Ring Shut Down

LENOIR, NC (February 15, 2021) — Sheriff Alan C. Jones announced on February 14, 2021, Narcotic Agents with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Ice Unit made arrests on three large scale Fentanyl pill traffickers. This investigation was in conjunction with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Boone Police Department, Taylorsville Police Department, Lenoir Police Department and Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Jermaine Douglas Grandy, age 39, Nevaeh Douglas Grandy, age 18, both of 1614 Old North Road in Lenoir and Khyran Rasaan Littlejohn age 25, of 201 Patton Place in Morganton were arrested and charged with multiple counts of Trafficking in Opioids. All was placed in the Caldwell Detention Center, Jermaine Grandy under a $500,000 secured bond, Nevaeh Grandy and Khyran Littlejohn under a $100,000 secured bond.

They were taken into custody pursuant to a vehicle stop in which a search warrant was executed on the vehicle in Granite Falls. A search of the vehicle was conducted and Agents located over nine (9) pounds of Fentanyl pills (approximately 36,000 pills) under the hood of the vehicle. Agents also seized $894.00 in cash, three handguns and their 2018 Mercedes Benz GLE 63A used to transport the Fentanyl. The drugs seized during the investigation has a total street value of $1,080,000 according to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines.

Subsequent to the initial investigation, a search warrant was executed at Grandy’s residence located at 1614 Old North Road in Lenoir. A search of the residence was conducted and Agents seized twenty-nine (29) firearms and over five thousand (5,000) rounds of ammunition.

“This ring of individuals was a major pipeline for Fentanyl pills into this county and surrounding counties. We are going to send them away for a long, long time. I would also like to thank the NC SBI, Alexander Co. Sheriff’s Office, Catawba Co. Sheriff’s Office, Lenoir Police Department, Boone Police Department and the Taylorsville Police Department for their valued assistance in this investigation.” – Sheriff Alan C. Jones

