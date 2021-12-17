Fentanyl Pill Trafficking Arrest Made In Lenoir

LENOIR, NC (December 17, 2021) — Sheriff Alan C. Jones announced on December 16, 2021, Patrol Deputies and Narcotic Agents with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and the Detectives with the Lenoir Police Department made an arrest on a Fentanyl Pill Trafficker.

Jordon Marquis Horton, age 33, of 2636 Kite Drive in Lenoir was arrested and charged with multiple counts of Trafficking in Fentanyl Pills. He was placed in the Caldwell Detention Center under a $525,000 secured bond. Horton is currently on Federal Probation with the U.S. Probation Office of Western North Carolina for a prior drug conviction.

Horton, the CEO of Studio Blue Recording Studio in Lenoir was arrested on a warrant by Patrol Deputies for Trafficking in Opioids. Shortly after his arrest, a search warrant was executed by Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T and I.C.E. Units at Hortons residence. A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of approximately 3,500 Fentanyl Pills, over $3000 is U.S. currency and two motor vehicles. The drugs seized during the investigation has a total street value of $110,000 according to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines.

“This was a substantial bust. That’s a lot of Fentanyl Pills that will not be causing overdoses in Caldwell County.” – Sheriff Alan C. Jones

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is always in search of any information involving the use and distribution of illegal controlled substances. A concerned citizen’s information and assistance will be kept confidential. If you have any information concerning illegal drug activity in Caldwell County, please contact the:

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office I.C.E. Unit at 828-757-1178.

Lenoir Police Department’s Narcotics Division at 828-757-2145.

Hudson Police Department at 828-728-5021.

Granite Falls Police Department at 828-396-3358.

Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300.

