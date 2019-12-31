Fatal Fire in Draco Community

LENOIR, NC (December 31, 2019) — Monday, December 30, 2019 firefighters from Little River Fire Department, with mutual aid from Grace Chapel and Hudson Fire Departments, responded to a structure fire at 5484 Parkview Rd. in the Draco/Little River Community of Caldwell County.

Upon searching the residence, Little River firefighters located a deceased person inside.

Responders were dispatched at 14:16 and Little River was the first to arrive on the scene at 14:23. Firefighters quickly placed the fire under control and continued extinguishing hot spots while protecting the victim and securing the scene.

Little River remained at the home afterward to monitor the atmosphere and control the heat and risk in the room where the fire took place. This helps to maintain the integrity and safety of the scene for investigation.

Investigators from Caldwell County Fire Marshal’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and detectives from Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office are working collaboratively to investigate the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The medical examiner was on scene to begin the process of death investigation and patient identity confirmation. The American Red Cross is assisting the family following the fire.

Caldwell County will release the identity of the deceased, as well as cause and manner of death at a later time. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-757-2324.

Victim in Monday’s Fire Identified

**UPDATE** LENOIR, NC (December 31, 2019 – 4:55pm) — Victim identified from Monday’s fatal residential structure fire. The victim, Elsie Mathalene Watson, was the owner and occupant of the residence involved in fire at 5484 Parkview Rd. in the Draco/Little River Community of Caldwell County.

The cause of death has not been released by the Medical Examiner’s Office as of the time of this press release and follow-up information will be released upon its receipt. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Investigators from Caldwell County Fire Marshal’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and detectives from Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office are working collaboratively to investigate the fire.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-758-2324.