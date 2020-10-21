Fairfield’s handcrafted stools selected as onstage seating for Presidential Candidates

LENOIR, NC (October 16, 2020) — On Thursday, October 15, presidential candidates planned to gather at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, Florida for the second presidential debate. Though the event was canceled, Fairfield is honored to have been selected to supply upholstered Potter Stools to be used by the candidates and moderator on stage at the event.

North Carolina-based Fairfield’s Potter Stools were to be used for canceled second Presidential Debate in Miami …

Fairfield is a Lenoir, North Carolina-based furniture manufacturer that has combined masterful craftsmanship with fashion-forward fine furnishings for nearly a century as the company will celebrate its centennial anniversary next year. The Potter Stools slated to be used on the debate stage were hand-assembled with a Beech Wood frame, covered with commercial-grade performance Indigo velvet, and finished with a Pewter kickplate. All components of the stools are proudly made in the United States.

“It’s an honor to have been selected to supply our Potter Stools for this event,” explains Dixon Mitchell, CEO of Fairfield. “Although the debate did not take place as planned, we take great pride in our quality, American made furniture, and the opportunity to showcase Fairfield’s craftsmanship on a national scale remains something to be proud of.”

Every piece of furniture from Fairfield tells a story from production to application. As the Potter Stools made their way down the production line in preparation for the national debate, they were carefully inspected and handled by the Fairfield team before traveling to their destination.

To learn more about the Fairfield, please visit www.fairfield.com.

About Fairfield

For nearly a century Fairfield which was established in 1921, has combined masterful craftsmanship with fashion-forward designs of fine furnishings for the home, office, and hospitality industries. A family of craftspeople, Fairfield cares about the community, the environment, and the customer, a philosophy that is the fabric of the business and is woven into all facets. Fairfield distributes products to customers throughout the United States and internationally. Quality control throughout the process, masterful craftsmanship, and precise tailoring results in upholstered furnishings that set the bar for quality and excellence within the industry.

A Mary Beth Public Relations Press Release

www.marybethpr.com