Fairfield puts Libby Langdon to the test: the benefits of partnering with an interior designer with roots in makeover tv

LENOIR, NC (July 7, 2021) — After an unparalleled year in the design industry, Libby Langdon got creative when it came to reimagining pieces for the Libby Langdon for Fairfield collection during June High Point Market. Staying true to her signature “easy, elegant, everyday style” the newest introductions follow this approach and are functional and multifaceted.

Fairfield was presented with a challenge centered around unprecedented product demand and a tricky supply chain, which caused the North Carolina-based furniture manufacturer to find creative ways to fill their showroom with product for June High Point Market.

In October of 2019, Fairfield partnered with Libby Langdon to launch upholstery and casegoods collections including living, dining, bedroom, motion, and occasional. Despite a worldwide pandemic hitting 16 weeks after the launch, Langdon’s collection was selling and gaining traction with retailers and designers alike. The October 2020 introductions proved the collection could be a go-to for workhorse pieces that have style with staying power.

Fairfield CEO, Dixon Mitchell, and Langdon put their heads together to produce a unique plan for June 2021. The factory’s focus would remain on fulfilling customer orders while Langdon would “repurpose” showroom samples and release new multifaceted introductions.

Langdon recalls the challenge of redesigning the “Libby Zone” in Fairfield’s showroom. “I started my interior design career on a Makeover TV show on FOX called Design Invasion, and in each episode, I had 12 hours and $6,000 to makeover a never before seen space,” Langdon explains. “Then, I filmed Small Space, Big Style on HGTV. I shared design tips on living large in small spaces, which was a great training ground for showroom design. These experiences prepared me to reimagine the existing items and give the various vignettes a new look and feel.”

The new showroom vignettes include: “Utah Ski Lodge”, “Eco-Greenhouse Living/Dining” and an “Artist Studio” with a built-in living or work-from-home space.

Langdon, born and raised in High Point, North Carolina, enjoys staying “at home” during markets. “My Mom was such a champion,” says Langdon. “She helped bring the vignettes to life by letting me borrow her easel and paint brushes. Styling for makeover TV is all about making it personal to the people living in the space, and during this market, I needed to add tons of special touches and think outside of the showroom-design box.”

Mitchell is pleased by the positive responses behind the versatility of existing collection pieces. “It took a lot of creativity and prioritizing of resources to make this happen,” says Mitchell. “Libby’s experience in makeover TV and her knack for making existing items look brand new makes me eager to see how we can use that same type of innovation for future Markets.”

The entire Libby Langdon for Fairfield collection is composed of pieces that work seamlessly to accomplish a comprehensive design ranging from contemporary to traditional, coastal to transitional, and everything in between, proving the previously-launched pieces are still relevant.

Using this multifunctional mindset, existing pieces were repositioned throughout the showroom, allowing market goers to view them in a new light, while the new introductions fit seamlessly into the showroom design.

“I love working with my Fairfield family,” says Langdon. “Fairfield is invested in making beautiful products with the quality and craftsmanship that comes from a 100-year old established manufacturer. I’m so excited to continue growing and evolving this collection over time.”

About Libby Langdon:

Libby Langdon is an interior designer, author, product designer and makeover television personality, as well as the creative force behind New York City–based design firm Libby Interiors, Inc. She is known for her “Easy, Elegant, Everyday Style,” as well as her licensed home-furnishing collections, including lighting for Crystorama, rugs for KAS, artwork for Paragon, a complete home collection of upholstery and casegoods for Fairfield Chair, and accessories for A&B Home, which is slated to debut at High Point Market in October 2021. Her interior design work and home products have been featured in leading shelter magazines, including Architectural Digest, House Beautiful, Traditional Home, Hamptons Cottages & Gardens, Better Homes and Gardens, and Woman’s Day. Langdon has been a regular design expert on NBC’s TODAY Show, HGTV’s Small Space, Big Style, The View, The Rachael Ray Show, The Early Show and NBC’s Open House. Langdon travels the country presenting her design seminars to consumers, designers and retailers about all things design.

About Fairfield:

For nearly a century Fairfield, which was established in 1921, has combined masterful craftsmanship with fashion-forward designs for fine furnishings for the home, office, and hospitality industries. A family of craftspeople, Fairfield cares about the community, the environment, and the customer. This philosophy is the fabric of the company and is woven into all facets. Fairfield distributes products to customers throughout the United States and internationally. Quality control throughout the process, masterful craftsmanship, and precise tailoring results in upholstered furnishings that set the bar for value and excellence in the Industry.

