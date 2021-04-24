Fairfield celebrates 100 years during April Premarket

LENOIR, NC (April 23, 2021) — Fairfield is eager to reveal new introductions and extensions to existing collections at April Premarket. After a year of market closures, Fairfield recognizes the importance of showing new products for customers that might make the trip to High Point, N.C. in April rather than June.

Fairfield’s energy has been focused on introducing products that did not take away from the domestic upholstery capacity due to material shortage. Raw materials such as poly and foam have been used to service customer orders rather than for showroom samples.

Upholstery vignettes shown at last Fall’s High Point Market have been refreshed with fabric introductions on throw pillows and accented with new casegood collections. The display will be aligned with current retail trends in an effort to facilitate an exceptional showroom experience for its customers.

“This year has been so disruptive, we felt it was important to make our showroom available for customers coming to High Point, many of which have not been in over a year,” says Dixon Mitchell, CEO of Fairfield. “All of our customers are in desperate need of refreshing their retail stores due to the increased consumer demand, and we’re here to listen to their needs and adapt.”

To learn more about Fairfield and their newest products, schedule an appointment or visit the showroom in High Point at 200 N. Hamilton St. – N Ct 100, Floor 1, April 25th through April 27th.

New Introductions

“ARCADIAN” – Reflecting the characteristics of rural architecture and pastoral charm, Arcadian is a new twenty-piece collection of occasional, dining and home office styles. Embracing the charm of imperfection, the pieces feature a heavily distressed patina of scratches, knots, and nicks in a natural finish.

8063-81 Writing Desk – With the demand for Home Office, this perfectly scaled desk can function as a suitable work area in the home or the office. The desk is crafted with metal accents and a single pencil drawer.

8063-97 English Five drawer Chest – Built with multiple functionalities in mind and appropriately sized for an entry hall chest, storage chest, or a large-scaled nightstand.

8063-96 Huntboard Console – This narrow console was designed for tight spaces in a home. Only 12” deep with hidden drawers on each end makes this console perfectly scaled for an entry hall or as a sofa table.

“The Leather Reserve” – The Leather Reserve is a married chair collection featuring buttery-soft Italian aniline leathers on unique lounge and occasional chair silhouettes. Our best value in leather seating, style selections range from traditional to soft modern.

“Premarket Introductions” – Introducing (6) lounge chairs and (2) swivel chairs all hand-crafted in Italian leather. All chairs are planned to be in stock and available for immediate shipment. With the increased demand for immediate gratification, we have added to this very successful chair collection.

F477-01 & F477-20 Aero Chair/Ottoman – Designed from elements of a WWII fighter jet, this unique chair features channeled quilting on the seat cushion and inside back. Hand-distressed, Italian leather is the finishing design detail.

F144-31 Kyle Swivel Chair – Upholstered in a marine-colored leather with a contrast smoke-colored leather welt. Silhouette is outlined with Pewter nailhead trim.

“EAST CAMDEN” – The East Camden collection offers the perfect juxtaposition of casual textures, accented with the brilliance of gold. Carrara marble, gold metal accents, and a textured finish in pearl is an elevated mix of casual elegance.

Following up on 2021 Home Furnishing trends, we have expanded the East Camden Collection with a Home Office Offering. With so many people working from home and many in small spaces, the Collection additions were designed to allow the working from home customer to have a functional but design-driven display cabinet when entertaining.

Lateral Unit (8098-84) with a Display Hutch (8098-83) and a Mobile File Unit (8098-MF). These items pair with our East Camden Writing Desk 8098-81 which is a top seller. The Lateral File Cabinet has two-door storage compartments for concealed storage and the Display Hutch features touch LED lighting with glass shelves for display. The Mobile File Unit has two file drawers and fits under the writing desk for hidden storage and easy access.

About Fairfield:

For one hundred years, Fairfield, which was established in 1921, has combined masterful craftsmanship with fashion-forward designs for fine furnishings for the home, office, and hospitality industries. A family of craftspeople, Fairfield cares about the community, the environment, and the customer. This philosophy is the fabric of the company and is woven into all facets. Fairfield distributes products to customers throughout the United States and internationally. Quality control throughout the process, masterful craftsmanship, and precise tailoring results in upholstered furnishings that set the bar for value and excellence in the Industry.

